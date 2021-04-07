AstraZeneca Vaccine.

AstraZeneca Vaccine. archive photo.

07-04-2021EFE

The Ministry of Health has just proposed that the AstraZeneca vaccine only be given to people over 60 years of age.

Health Minister Carolina Darias.

The Ministry included the issue of AstraZeneca on the Inter-territorial Health Council meeting agenda, after the meeting of the European Ministers of Health analysed the conclusions of the European Medicines Agency regarding the vaccine.

The EMA has confirmed a possible link between AstraZeneca and cases of blood clotting in some people who received the vaccine.

“Unusual low platelet clots should be included as very rare side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine, based on all currently available evidence,” according to the EMA Safety Committee, or PRAC.

The EMA insists that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine far outweigh the risks of the side effects.

In Spain, the AstraZeneca vaccine has been administered to those under 65 years-of age, firefighters, police and teachers.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.