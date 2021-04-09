Vaccination in Mallorca

Almost 145,000 people had received at least one dose by Thursday.

09-04-2021Pilar Pellicer

By Thursday, 200,128 doses of vaccine had been administered in the Balearics to 144,876 people - 55,252 people had received two doses.

As the use of AstraZeneca has for now been suspended for people under the age of 60, the administering of a second dose for those under 60 who have received one dose is dependent on the decision of the health authorities.

The health ministry says that 11.9% of the total population has received at least one dose and that 14.6% of the 986,279 residents of the islands who are due to be vaccinated have had at least one dose.

Of the 144,876, there are 114,822 in Mallorca, 15,651 in Ibiza, 12,722 in Minorca and 1,681 in Formentera.

