13-04-2020Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s a wet and windy Sunday in Palma and the daytime high of 21 degrees will drop to 10 after dark.

Calvia is overcast with intermittent showers, a top temperature of 19, a low of 8 and a light southerly breeze.

It’s 20 degrees and cloudy in Santanyi with evening showers, high winds and a low of 9.

Muro is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 22 degrees with moderate southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 7.

It’s 22 degrees and mostly cloudy in Soller with occasional sunshine, light winds and a low of 7.

