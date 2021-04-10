The Saturday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 45 new positive cases of coronavirus, seventeen fewer than on Friday. The test rate is down from Friday's 1.75% to 1.49% based on 3,020 tests (522 fewer than on Friday). There are 43 cases in Mallorca and two in Ibiza.

No new deaths have been confirmed; the total remains 780. On hospital wards, there are 29 Covid patients in Mallorca (no change), eleven in Ibiza (four fewer) and one in Minorca; there hadn't been any patients on a hospital ward in Minorca for a month. In intensive care, there is one more patient in Mallorca (13). There is no change in Ibiza (five patients).

Sixty-one more people have recovered, seven of whom were in hospital. The total number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics has fallen to 905. The number being monitored by primary care in Mallorca is also down - to 737.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 in the Balearics is 60.46, which is as it was. In Mallorca it is down slightly from 59.15 to 58.48. The seven-day incidence has risen to 29.75 in the Balearics and to 28.12 in Mallorca.

In terms of vaccination, 210,234 doses have been administered, 168,142 of these in Mallorca. The number of people to have received two doses is 57,040; in Mallorca 46,291. This latter number means that five per cent of the population of Mallorca has now been immunised (two doses). The exact percentage is 5.07%.