Juan Pedro Yllanes, the Balearic vice-president, is the first member of the government to be vaccinated.

He tweeted to say that he had been called by the IB-Salut health service and given an appointment for vaccination at Son Dureta in Palma on Sunday. He was given the AstraZeneca vaccine. Yllanes is 61; the 60-69 age group is currently being called for vaccination.

He wished to thank "enormously" the health professionals for the "titanic effort" they are making "in these most difficult times". He wanted to take the opportunity to encourage everyone to be vaccinated when it is their turn. "It is the only way of managing to put this pandemic behind us and of recovering normality as soon as possible."