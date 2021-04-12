It’s a cloudy morning in Palma with strong northeasterly winds a daytime high of 17 degrees and a low of 6.

Calvia is 18 and overcast with sunny intervals, light winds and an overnight temperature of 7 degrees.

It’s dull in Santanyi, but it’ll be 16 degrees when the sun comes out this afternoon then drop to 6 after dark.

Pollensa is partly sunny, partly cloudy and very windy, with a high of 17 degrees and a low of 7.

It’s 15 in Deya with scattered showers and strong winds, some sunshine this afternoon and a low of 6 degrees