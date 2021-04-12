The Monday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 44 new positive cases of coronavirus - 43 in Mallorca and one in Ibiza. The test rate is 2.14% from 2,056 tests. Last week, the test rate was consistently below two per cent. There was no Sunday report, but the ministry reports there having been 41 new cases - 36 in Mallorca, two in Ibiza and three in Minorca.

No new deaths have been confirmed, the total remains 780. On hospital wards, there is one more Covid patient in Ibiza, taking the total to twelve. There are 29 in Mallorca and there is one in Minorca. There are three more patients in Mallorca's intensive care units (sixteen). In Ibiza there are five.

Eighty-two more people have recovered, four of whom were in hospital. The health service is attending to a total of 913 people, eight more than on Saturday. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 736; this is one down since Saturday.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 in the Balearics is down from 60.46 to 59.25. In Mallorca it is down from 58.48 to 55.91. However, the seven-day incidence has risen from 29.75 to 31.67 in the Balearics and from 28.12 to 29.13 in Mallorca.

In terms of vaccination, 220,322 doses have been administered, 175,767 of these in Mallorca. The number of people to have received two doses is 57,125; in Mallorca 46,372.