Colònia de Sant Pere, Mallorca.

04-04-2021Joana Pons Riu

Palma is 18 degrees and mostly sunny today with light winds and a low of 5.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Andratx with a high of 17 degrees, a southerly breeze and an overnight temperature of 7.

Felanitx is overcast with occasional sunshine and strong winds and the daytime high of 18 will drop to 9 after dark.

Muro is cloudy and 18 degrees with mild northeasterly winds and a low of 4.

And it’s 15 degrees and sunny in Banyalbufar, with no wind at all and an overnight temperature of 9.

