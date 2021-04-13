There’s quite wide ranging temperatures in Mallorca today, according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

It’s 16.2 degrees in Capdepera, 15.9 in Palma and 15.7 in Llucmajor and

Puerto Soller.

But it’s only 5 degrees in Santa Maria, Sa Pobla, Sineu, Son Servera and Calvia; 4 degrees in Serra d’Alfàbia, Manacor, Binissalem and Artà; 2.0 degrees in Escorca and a bitter cold 0.4 in Campos.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer but mostly cloudy with highs of 18 degrees in Palma and sa Pobla, 15 in Lluc and 17 in Soller. Overnight it will drop to 11 in Palma, 10 in Andratx and 9 in Santanyi, Pollensa and 9 in Soller.

Thursday will be overcast with east and northeasterly winds, with highs of 18 in Palma, 17 in Felinitx, 16 in sa Pobla and 13 in Lluc and it’ll be a bit warmer overnight than it’s been in the last few days.