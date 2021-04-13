Mallorca Coastline.

11-04-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s a sunny morning in Palma with a high of 20 and light winds, but the clouds will roll in at lunchtime and overnight it will be 5 degrees.

Calvia is 19 with hazy sunshine and a light breeze, but dull this afternoon with a low of 6.

It’s a sunny start in Llucmajor but it won’t last long, the rest of the day will be cloudy and 18 degrees with moderate winds and a low of 5.

Muro is 17 with black clouds and possible showers throughout the day, light northeasterly winds and an overnight the mercury will drop to 6 degrees.

It’s 14 and overcast in Valldemossa with a light easterly breeze and a low of 5 degrees.

