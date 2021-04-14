Krul Productions Inc, a Hollywood based television and media company, have snapped up the scripted rights to Son of Escobar First Born, by Mallorca-based Roberto Sendoya Escobar (Phillip Witcomb). The book launched to international acclaim in August 2020 and hit the number 2 spot on the Amazon over all best sellers list in the first week.

Its author is the first-born son of one of the world’s most notorious Drug Lords Pablo Escobar.

Hollywood Producer Matthew Krul is keen to start work on what promises to be one of the most exciting cinematic epics since the hit television series Narcos. Working alongside the book´s author, Matthew Krul will bring his over 400 hours of television and Big Screen production experience to the project.

As an executive Producer of Mathew McConaughey’s hit movie “White Boy Rick’’and his countless works in film and television both in the US and internationally, Matthew is proud to bring his expertise to this exciting new project. The collaboration with Roberto Sendoya Escobar, will bring Hollywood’s Krul Productions to Mallorca.

