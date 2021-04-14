Andratx now has its first hotel, thanks to local businessmen, Pep Colom and Enrique Bauzà, who’ve owned Viatges Saulet for 20 years.

The conversion of the 20th century building in Avenida Juan Carlos I began five years ago with the help of Andratx Architect, Toni Castell and Decorator Laura Lerycke and local companies were drafted in to carry out the renovations.

Hotel Unic has 7 rooms, can accommodate 16 people and is described as “comfortable, fresh and functional for guests, whilst respecting the character and history of the building.”

All of the rooms have been decorated differently, have a private bathroom, original features and energy saving measures.

Colom and Bauzà hope Hotel Unic will attract a variety of tourists from Mallorca and elsewhere, who are interested in culture and sports such as hiking or cycling.