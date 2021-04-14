The video of the whale in Minorca. 📷 Imatges: Miquel Ferrer https://t.co/F5ERMk2Qhk

14-04-2021Twitter: @IB3

IB3 has tweeted video of a humpback whale that fishermen spotted off the shores of Minorca at the weekend.

The 20 metre whale, which probably weighs around 70 tons, was swimming in the shallow waters of Ciutadella.

The video was recorded by Miquel Ferrer and uploaded to twitter by IB3 to the delight of many.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.