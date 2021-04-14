IB3 has tweeted video of a humpback whale that fishermen spotted off the shores of Minorca at the weekend.
The 20 metre whale, which probably weighs around 70 tons, was swimming in the shallow waters of Ciutadella.
The video was recorded by Miquel Ferrer and uploaded to twitter by IB3 to the delight of many.
Mirau el que uns pescadors varen gravar dissabte en aigües de Ciutadella...— IB3 (@IB3) April 14, 2021
🐳 Una balena nadant només a 50 metres de profunditat❗
És un rorqual, la segona balena més gran que existeix.
📷 Imatges: Miquel Ferrer pic.twitter.com/F5ERMk2Qhk
Currently there are no comments.