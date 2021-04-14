Weather forecast for the Balearic Islands

Weather for Thursday, April 15

15-04-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

There’s hazy sunshine in Palma this morning, but the clouds are not far away and it’s very windy too with a high of 17 falling to 7 after dark.

Calvia is sunny and 19 degrees with afternoon clouds, strong winds and a low of 8.

Four day forecast on the Balearic Islands

it’s 17 degrees in Ses Salines with lots of sunshine, but black clouds, rain and strong winds are forecast this afternoon and overnight the temperature will drop to 8.

Here is a live video of the weather for the next few days.

Alcudia is sunny but windy, with a daytime high of 17 degrees falling to 9 when the sun goes down.

It’s 16 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Deya with a light northeasterly breeze and a low of 7.

