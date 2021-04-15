It’s 18 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with afternoon showers, strong northeasterly winds and a low of 8.

Calvia is overcast and windy with some slivers of sunshine and the daytime high of 18 will drop to 7 after dark.

It’s 17 degrees and sunny in Felanitx, with northeasterly winds gusting up to 25 kilometres an hour and a low of 11.

Muro is sunny and 16 with very strong winds and an overnight temperature of 7 degrees.

And it’s sunny, but breezy in Puigpunyent with occasional clouds, a high of 15 and a low of 7 degree.