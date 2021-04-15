It’s 18 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with afternoon showers, strong northeasterly winds and a low of 8.
Check below the forecast for the next few days in this video from the MET office.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/wFviVCVgC9— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) April 16, 2021
Calvia is overcast and windy with some slivers of sunshine and the daytime high of 18 will drop to 7 after dark.
It’s 17 degrees and sunny in Felanitx, with northeasterly winds gusting up to 25 kilometres an hour and a low of 11.
Muro is sunny and 16 with very strong winds and an overnight temperature of 7 degrees.
And it’s sunny, but breezy in Puigpunyent with occasional clouds, a high of 15 and a low of 7 degree.
Here are this morning's temperatures.
Tmín (en ºC) hoy, en #Baleares#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) April 16, 2021
3 Alfàbia
4 Palma Univ
4 Escorca
4 Lluc
5 Calvià
5 Petra
6 Aerop.Palma
6 Sineu
6 Andratx
6 Sta Maria
6 Binissalem
7 Campos
7 Manacor
8 Llucmajor
8 Porreres
8 Pollença
8 Artà
9 Sa Pobla
9 S.Servera
10 P.Pollençahttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/HMrJhdSXeF
Currently there are no comments.