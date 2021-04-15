Weather forecast for the Balearic Islands for Friday April 16

15-04-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

It’s 18 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with afternoon showers, strong northeasterly winds and a low of 8.

Check below the forecast for the next few days in this video from the MET office.

Calvia is overcast and windy with some slivers of sunshine and the daytime high of 18 will drop to 7 after dark.

It’s 17 degrees and sunny in Felanitx, with northeasterly winds gusting up to 25 kilometres an hour and a low of 11.

Muro is sunny and 16 with very strong winds and an overnight temperature of 7 degrees.

And it’s sunny, but breezy in Puigpunyent with occasional clouds, a high of 15 and a low of 7 degree.

Here are this morning's temperatures.

