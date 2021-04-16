It’s cloudy, wet and windy in Palma, with a high of 14 degrees and a low of 5.
Watch how the storm is approaching the island.
Hoy en #Baleares chubascos ocasionales con tormenta y granizo menudo, puntualmente fuertes. En #Pitiusas, a partir de la tarde, poco nuboso. Cota de nieve a 800 metros. Temperaturas en descenso. Viento del norte.https://t.co/mztElFIspl pic.twitter.com/yBeGphaMdT— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) April 17, 2021
Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and windy with some heavy cloudbursts throughout the day and the high of 14 will drop to 4 degrees after dark.
It’s 14 degrees and pouring rain in Santanyi with a light breeze and an overnight temperature of 5.
The rain’s on for the day in Santa Margalita and it’s windy too, with a high of 13 and a low of 6.
There’s sunshine and showers in Deya, a high of 15 degrees, moderate northerly winds and a low of 5.
Check out today's minimum temperatures.
Tmín (en ºC) hoy, en #Baleares#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) April 17, 2021
2 Campos
2 Lluc
3 Alfàbia
3 Palma Univ
3 Binissalem
4 Aerop.Palma
4 Calvià
4 Sta Maria
4 Escorca
4 Sineu
4 Sa Pobla
4 Petra
5 Manacor
6 Campos, Salines
6 Porreres
8 Llucmajor
8 Pollença
9 Andratx
10 Portocolomhttps://t.co/MV3Tnel1sa pic.twitter.com/nUs65VDDtu
Currently there are no comments.