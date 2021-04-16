It’s cloudy, wet and windy in Palma, with a high of 14 degrees and a low of 5.

Hoy en #Baleares chubascos ocasionales con tormenta y granizo menudo, puntualmente fuertes. En #Pitiusas, a partir de la tarde, poco nuboso. Cota de nieve a 800 metros. Temperaturas en descenso. Viento del norte.https://t.co/mztElFIspl pic.twitter.com/yBeGphaMdT — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) April 17, 2021

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and windy with some heavy cloudbursts throughout the day and the high of 14 will drop to 4 degrees after dark.

It’s 14 degrees and pouring rain in Santanyi with a light breeze and an overnight temperature of 5.

The rain’s on for the day in Santa Margalita and it’s windy too, with a high of 13 and a low of 6.

There’s sunshine and showers in Deya, a high of 15 degrees, moderate northerly winds and a low of 5.

