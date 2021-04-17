Image for Let's Clean Up Europe campaign

The regional environment ministry has announced that registration is now open for the Let's Clean Up Europe (LCUE) 2021 programme. Aimed at schools, associations and public administrations, the programme will run from May 1 to November 30.

The objectives of LCUE are to raise awareness of the amount of waste in the environment and to promote collection. The latest programme will therefore have numerous activities dedicated to these objectives. Participants will be provided with gloves and bags for collection as well as posters and caps for promotional purposes.

This will be the sixth programme coordinated by the environment ministry. The actions in Mallorca and the Balearics are part of a European initiative that emphasises volunteering and public participation for waste reduction, recycling and reuse.

Information is available at www.pia.caib.es and by sending an email to pia@dgqal.caib.es.

