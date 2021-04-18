Guardia Civil emergency centre in Mallorca

The Guardia Civil emergency centre.

18-04-2021Guardia Civil

A resident of Arenal, Llucmajor has been arrested by the Guardia Civil for repeatedly phoning the force's 062 emergency service and insulting officers.

Several calls were made to 062 during which he said that he wished to hinder the emergency service and to rebuke the operators. He also insulted the operators and uttered profanities.

His address was located and a patrol went and warned him to stop making calls without a justified reason. He didn't. In all, he had made 54 calls by the time that the patrol returned and insisted that he stop. His response was to insult the officers, at which point he was placed under arrest and charged with serious disobedience of agents of authority.

