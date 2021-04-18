The Pimem federation of small to medium-sized businesses believes that the European digital green certificate will be ready a month too late.

The president of Pimem, Jordi Mora, said on Sunday that the European Commission is contemplating pilot projects at the start of June. The certificate, widely referred to as a vaccine passport, will not be "fully operational" until the end of the month once all the legal processing and technical development has been completed.

Mora added that the tourism industry in Mallorca is banking on the season getting under way from the start of June. Indications are, he suggested, that the season will proceed from "less to more"; September will be the best month. The certificate will be welcome, as will be "anything that conveys security and facilitates mobility". However, it could do with being fully operational earlier than is being envisaged.