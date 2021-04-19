Mallorcan hoteliers are furious that their staff haven´t been given priority for the Covid-vaccine across the Balearics.

The Hoteliers Federation said that the countdown for the start of the holiday season is underway and still thousands of staff employed by the tourist industry were waiting for their jab.

Both the British and German government have said that vaccination is key to kick-start to the tourist industry.

The roll-out of the vaccine in the Balearic has been hit by a wide range of problems but the government still claims that the majority of people will be vaccinated by the summer.