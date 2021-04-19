Balearic government spokesperson Iago Negueruela said on Monday that there is to be an easing of restrictions "for all sectors" from next week. The minister for the economic model, tourism and employment didn't offer any detail, other than to say that there will be a proposal to businesses and unions for a modification of measures that "maintain caution".

Negueruela explained that there will be discussions with island councils this week and that the social dialogue table of government, business and union representatives will convene prior to an announcement following a special cabinet meeting on Friday.

The minister observed that restrictions "have made it possible to achieve the current situation in the Balearics, at a time when other parts of Europe are again facing severe restrictions and several regions of Spain are once more suffering from a difficult situation". The "effective" measures adopted by the Balearic government have meant that "it has not been necessary to close restaurants during this third wave".

He reiterated the government's policy of "slow de-escalation, as this is what gives good results". With regard to the ending of the state of alarm on May 9, Negueruela stated that the government is waiting for a legal report so that it will know what can be done.

Responding to the latest demand from the restaurant sector for a reopening of interiors from next Monday, the minister said that he understood the sector's "fatigue". "Although we can't agree, measures have been applied based on the general interest of all economic sectors".