Weather forecast for the Balearic Islands for Tuesday, April 20.

20-04-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Take a look at this morning's minimum temperatures on the island.

It’s sunny, but very windy in Palma today and the daytime high of 21 degrees will drop to 5 when the sun goes down.

Calvia is 19 with light winds, lots of sunshine and a low of 7 degrees.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Felanitx with a high of 18 degrees, moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 10.

Muro is 22 degrees and overcast with occasional slivers of sunshine, light winds and a low of 7.

And it’s cloudy and very windy in Banyalbufar with a high of 17 degrees and a low of 10.

Check forecast for the next few days below from the MET office.

