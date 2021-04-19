Take a look at this morning's minimum temperatures on the island.
T mín ºC hoy martes en #IllesBalears— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) April 20, 2021
en #Mallorca:
2 Escorca, Son Torrella
5 Escorca, Lluc
5 Campos
6 Campos, Salines
6 Petra
6 Binissalem
7 Palma, Universitat
7 Artà
7 Manacor
7 Pollença
8 Serra d'Alfàbia
8 Porreres
8 Muro
8 Port de Pollença pic.twitter.com/nJZpqMGW8f
It’s sunny, but very windy in Palma today and the daytime high of 21 degrees will drop to 5 when the sun goes down.
Calvia is 19 with light winds, lots of sunshine and a low of 7 degrees.
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Felanitx with a high of 18 degrees, moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 10.
Muro is 22 degrees and overcast with occasional slivers of sunshine, light winds and a low of 7.
And it’s cloudy and very windy in Banyalbufar with a high of 17 degrees and a low of 10.
Check forecast for the next few days below from the MET office.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/R4jUVT4Rr9— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) April 20, 2021
