Take a look at this morning's minimum temperatures on the island.

T mín ºC hoy martes en #IllesBalears

en #Mallorca:

2 Escorca, Son Torrella

5 Escorca, Lluc

5 Campos

6 Campos, Salines

6 Petra

6 Binissalem

7 Palma, Universitat

7 Artà

7 Manacor

7 Pollença

8 Serra d'Alfàbia

8 Porreres

8 Muro

8 Port de Pollença pic.twitter.com/nJZpqMGW8f — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) April 20, 2021

It’s sunny, but very windy in Palma today and the daytime high of 21 degrees will drop to 5 when the sun goes down.

Calvia is 19 with light winds, lots of sunshine and a low of 7 degrees.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Felanitx with a high of 18 degrees, moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 10.

Muro is 22 degrees and overcast with occasional slivers of sunshine, light winds and a low of 7.

And it’s cloudy and very windy in Banyalbufar with a high of 17 degrees and a low of 10.

Check forecast for the next few days below from the MET office.