There not having been a report from the regional health ministry on Sunday, the Monday report shows that over two days there have been 74 new positive cases. Thirty of these relate to the previous 24 hours - 28 in Mallorca, one in Ibiza, one in Minorca. The test rate for these is 1.84% based on 1,630 tests. For what would have been the Sunday report, there were 44 new cases, 37 in Mallorca, six in Ibiza and one in Minorca.

No new deaths have been reported; there has been no notification of a death since Tuesday last week. The total since the start of the pandemic is 781. On hospital wards and by comparison with the ministry's report on Saturday, the number of Covid patients in Mallorca has risen by four to 29, while the number is up by one to twelve in Ibiza. In intensive care, there are 16 patients in Mallorca (an increase of one). There are no changes in Ibiza (five) or Minorca (one).

Seven more patients have been discharged from hospital, while a further 52 people have recovered. The number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics has come down from 962 to 919. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 732 people, a decrease of 46.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 is up from 62.99 to 63.16 in the Balearics but is down from 59.71 to 58.37 in Mallorca. The seven-day incidence is down from 31.84 to 30.97 in the Balearics and from 31.03 to 28.91 in Mallorca.

Regarding vaccination, 260,196 doses have been administered; 205,157 in Mallorca. In the Balearics as a whole, 63,921 people have been vaccinated twice; in Mallorca, 51,591.

At municipality level in Mallorca, there are increases in active cases in 16 of the 53. Figures in brackets show changes from the report of April 16.

Palma 512 (-9)

Inca 80 (+7)

Manacor 70 (+3)

Calvia 52 (-4)

Marratxi 47 (+2)

Felanitx 40 (+3)

Muro 33 (+2)

Campos 31 (+4)

Capdepera 29 (-1)

Llucmajor 28 (-1)

Alcudia 25 (+6)

Lloseta 18 (+2)

Santa Margalida 17 (-1)

Andratx 15 (+2)

Binissalem 15 (+1)

Pollensa 14 (+2)

Santanyi 14 (no change)

Porreres 13 (+1)

Soller 13 (-4)

Sa Pobla 12 (-1)

Son Servera 12 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 10 (+6)

Selva 9 (no change)

Alaro 7 (no change)

Arta 6 (no change)

Montuiri 5 (no change)

Bunyola 4 (no change)

Santa Maria 4 (no change)

Algaida 3 (-3)

Consell 3 (no change)

Llubi 3 (+2)

Mancor de la Vall 3 (-3)

Petra 3 (+1)

Sencelles 3 (no change)

Ses Salines 3 (no change)

Sineu 3 (+2)

Vilafranca 3 (no change)

Campanet 2 (-1)

Costitx 2 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 2 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Ariany 0 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (-1)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Esporles 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 0 (no change)

Valldemossa 0 (no change)