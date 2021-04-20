There have been no new coronavirus infections in 39.62% of Mallorca’s Municipalities for more than two weeks, according to the Ministry of Health.

It's also been revealed that 49% of the Island has a cumulative incidence rate of less than 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, 15% are at low risk and 20.75% are at medium risk.

Palma is now at low risk, with a cumulative incidence rate of 39.42 per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days and is forecast to continue to decline. The cumulative incidence rate over 7 days has fallen in 30% of the island’s Municipalities, including Palma.

The cumulative incidence rate in 43.3% of Municipalities remains unchanged and 95.65% of them have been free of Covid-19 for more than two weeks.

15% Mallorca’s Municipalities are still considered to be high or extremely high risk of infection and the two most worrying areas are Lloseta with a cumulative incidence rate of 250.51 per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days and Muro with 381.09.

Mallorca as a whole is at medium risk of infection with a cumulative incidence rate of 58.37 per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days and forecast to continue to decline.

“It is important to maintain some of the restrictions and vaccinate more people in order to keep the situation in the Islands stable,” according to Preventive Medicine & Public Health expert, Joan Carles March. "The restrictions imposed by the Government have helped to achieve these figures and the responsibility of citizens has also been an important factor. Vaccination of nursing home residents and professionals has reduced mortality and hospitalisations and it's important to increase vaccinations in order to maintain these figures and improve them, if possible.”