The Balearic government looks set to allow restaurants and bars to open for dinner on their terraces soon. Here we give some tips for a great eating experience on the island. Note at the moment they are only open for lunch pending the change in the restrictions.

Restaurant Guide

The French Coffee Shop

Special thank you for the truly delicious lasagne, and the best ever carrot cake that so cheered me up after the passing of my Dad last week. For decades this popular coffee shop has been serving quality breakfasts and snacks on it’s a large covered terrace (by the Marineland carpark in Portals) known island wide for its outstanding bakery. Ideal for in house dining, picnics and boat trips. Freshly baked bread, delicious cakes and pastries plus savoury quiches, tortillas and perfect melt-in-the-mouth sausage rolls. The spit roast chicken certainly the best I have ever tasted. open 8hr to 13hr Closed Sundays Tel: 678 371 419.

Raft 19 Bistro

Paseo Cala Gamba 19. Delivery to Soller in evenings. Takeaway and outside seating with a panoramic sea view. Innovative cuisine by chef Murray who loves to keep changing his specials, insisting on only using the highest quality ingredients. Checkout their website for this weekend’s outstanding menu. www.raft19bistro.com. Takeaway collection Friday, Saturday or Sunday from 12hr to 16.30hr. Please order in advance by phone or WhatsApp 722 536 299.

A Ma Maison!

Santa Catalina will be open for takeaway. An acclaimed gourmet chef, Saloua will cook whatever takes your fancy. Just call her to discuss what you would like her to create for you. If you feel like lamb, she could suggest a creative twist, as with any fish dish. She offers delivery within a reasonable radius of Palma. Tel: 634 906 941.

Monkey Steakhouse and Pizza in Calanova

Takeaway service since 1997, offering home delivery of scrumptious meals to the San Augustin, Calamayor, Cas Catala, Genova and Iletas areas. (Beyond possible with a little surcharge.) Great takeaway choices from an innovative exciting menu. Highly recommended are their slow roasts and succulent steaks. Thai curries, fabulous gourmet pizzas and creative street food style starters. Their chopped liver pate historic! Checkout their facebook website for full takeaway menu. Also love their lime cheesecake. Their moto is: Food is the Universal Language; and they speak it fluently to the highest standards! Opposite Calanova Port above Mojo Bar.Tel: 971 405 115/606 449 939

El Faro

Comfortable covered dining in the old part of Port Adriano. Quality fresh fish. Terrace dining with a beautiful view of the port is a long-time favourite offering a beautifully cooked comprehensive menu and A la Carte. Their outstanding value All-day Menu del Dia 15 euros weekdays and 18 euros at weekends 971 232 676

THE CROWS NEST, Cala Mayor

Covered seating. Serving between 13hr to 16hr. If you fancy an authentic taste of South Africa with lovely sea views, look no further than this gem. Owned by a charming and enthusiastic South African couple offering steaks, ribs, fish and seafood along with other specialities from their homeland. Interesting and creative menu. Also now serving tasty daily Menu del Dia (changing daily) starting from15 euros. Tucked away below Japanese restaurant Wabisuke: 275 Avinguda de Joan Miro, Local 25-26. Tel: 625 293 705. outstanding value. I highly recommend their John Dory! Tel: 971 232 676.

LA PIAZZETTA

Covered terrace. Everyone has their favourite Italian pizza restaurant, and this family run business is mine. Lovely crispy base (plus a gluten free option) cooked in a wood-burning oven with lashings of topping. But not only are their pizzas exceptional, they also have an extensive menu including paellas, pastas, meat and fish. Quality fresh Menu Del Dia 12.95euros inc. drink. All served in a pretty garden plus covered terrace at the corner of the Paseo del Mar overlooking Palma Nova beach and the new heart artwork. Paseo del Mar 10. Tel 971 683 177.

THE MERCHANTS STEAK & LOBSTER

A touch of class, offering a memorable elegant dining experience in an idyllic palm filled courtyard, nestled in the heart of Palma’s La Lonja. They pride themselves on sourcing freshly caught lobster and premium quality steaks cooked to perfection. The full menu holds something for all tastes. The service helpful and efficient. Weekend brunch with an outstanding Sunday Roast with Yorkshire puddings and the most delicious gravy. Enjoy! Carrer del Apuntadors 15. Tel: 871 520 289.

Bistro 49 El Toro

(At the furthest end by the roundabout). Covered seating 13hr-17hr and 18hr-20hr. Offers a delicious 16.80 euros lunch menu plus extensive a la carte from Thursday to Saturdays 13hr-16hr. Checkout this week’s full exciting menu online that includes favourites such as beer battered cod and chips with mushy peas. Their excellent full Sunday Roasts from 13hr-16hr: 21.90 euros for 2 courses; 24.90 euros for 3 courses. Do mention any allergies before ordering so they can adapt the menu. Tel: 971 234 168/ 666999018.

HAPPIE HAPPIE SNACKBAR

Takeaway and delivery service (terrace open). Majorca’s first Dutch snackbar, their friendly staff delivering amazing snacks and food throughout the South. Try something special like original Dutch French fries with sweet mayonnaise and Dutch Northsea herring. Plenty of healthy options including vegetarian and vegan dishes. Checkout their menu for Southern fried chicken, Slow cooked BBQ spare-ribs, spicey chicken burger and fish dishes. They also carry a wide variety of Dutch products on sale on their shelves. Carrer George Orwell 3, Palma 871 100 120 www.happie.es.

MarChica

This super stylish gastrobar tucked behind Porto Pi, is now serving their outstanding food on an elegant terrace that offers panoramic views over Porto Pi to the Marivent Palace. Also offering a takeaway and a home delivery service. Serving Mediterranean/Asian cuisine with an excellent sushi bar. Their special dish of the day changes daily. Open Wednesday to Sunday 13hr-17hr. Do try their excellent Sunday brunches to the cool sounds of DJ Chris Marina. Carrer Torre de Paraires 1. 07015 Palma. Tel: 971 593 902.

DELICIOSO

Specialises in bringing a wide choice of delicious food to your door or yacht, as well as highly professional catering for all events. Healthy options and any allergies taken into consideration. I have been to events they have catered and can thoroughly recommend. Checkout the website for full menu 24 hour tel: 971 699 221

Meson Son Caliu

Covered Terrace seating. Great Spanish food. Open every day from midday. Has an excellent chef and an extraordinarily good 12.50 euros quality Menu Del Dia. Saturday’s special menu at 16.50 euros is extremely popular. Word of mouth has seen it self-distancingly packed every lunchtime. With reduced seating, best reserve Tel: 971680086.

Chez Nous, Palma

Freshly prepared gastronomic dishes to order from this delightful authentic French Restaurant in the heart of Palma. Al La Carte or Daily Menu on-line including a traditional hearty French Onion soup. From 13h to 20hr. Check the website. Order and collect half an hour later at Calle Pere d’Alcantara Penya 17 (crossroad to Calle Aragon) call 640 328 676.