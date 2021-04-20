It’s 20 degrees and stormy in Palma with thunder and lightning, pouring rain mild easterly winds and a low of 11.
Calvia is 19 with thunderstorms and heavy rain throughout the day and an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.
It’s 21 degrees and completely saturated in Campos with light winds and a low of 8.
The rain’s on for the day in Alcudia and it’s 18 degrees with an easterly breeze and a low of 11.
Deya is 18 degrees, very wet and very windy with gusts of 40 kilometres an hour and an overnight temperature of 9.
Here is the forecast for until Sunday.
Take a look at today's minimum temperatures from the MET office on the Balearic Islands.
Tmín (en ºC) hoy, en #Baleares#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) April 21, 2021
5 Alfàbia
5 Escorca
8 Lluc
10 Palma Univ
10 Binissalem
10 Sta Maria
11 Sa Pobla
11 Calvià
11 Pollença
11 Sineu
11 Aerop.Palma
11 Muro
11 Petra
12 Andratx
12 Llucmajor
12 P.Palma
12 C St Pere
12 Campos
12 P.Pollençahttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/D75YRMTmAY
