Weather forecast for the Balearic Islands for Wednesday, April 21.

20-04-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

It’s 20 degrees and stormy in Palma with thunder and lightning, pouring rain mild easterly winds and a low of 11.

Calvia is 19 with thunderstorms and heavy rain throughout the day and an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.

It’s 21 degrees and completely saturated in Campos with light winds and a low of 8.

The rain’s on for the day in Alcudia and it’s 18 degrees with an easterly breeze and a low of 11.

Deya is 18 degrees, very wet and very windy with gusts of 40 kilometres an hour and an overnight temperature of 9.

Here is the forecast for until Sunday.

Take a look at today's minimum temperatures from the MET office on the Balearic Islands.

