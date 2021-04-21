More British residents.

More Britishresidents.

21-04-2021

The number of British residents, who are legally registered with the local authorities has rocketed probably as a result of Spanish and British government campaigns calling on UK residents to get their paperwork in order.

There are now 17,852 British residents registered in the Balearics, an increase of 1,172 people.

British residents in Spain were told that they needed to get their paperwork in order ahead of the Brexit deadline. It appears that many people took notice. Any British citizen living full-time in Spain who does not have a residence permit, copuld be asked to leave.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.