Heatwave forecast for Britain in May

Heatwave forecast for Britain in May.

21-04-2021Reuters

There's more bad news for Mallorca’s Tourism Sector, the Met Office is predicting scorching temperatures across the UK for the end of April and the first half of May.

The sun’s been shining all week in Britain and throngs of people have been soaking up the rays they would normally be catching in Mallorca!

Tourists on the Mallorcan beaches in May

After a few showers at the beginning of next week there will be more sunshine and according to the Met Office the whole of Britain will be basking in temperatures of around 30 degrees next month.

“After some rain on Tuesday, most places will be fine and dry to the weekend, with high pressure dominating and temperatures probably warming slightly by the weekend,” said the Met. “Plenty of sunny spells are expected into May, with the possibility of warmer spells."

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.