It’s a miserable, windy, rainy day in Palma and the daytime high of 17 degrees will fall to 11 after dark.

Calvia is 16 and wet with a mild breeze and an overnight temperature of 8.

It’s 15 degrees and pouring rain in Llucmajor, with moderate northeasterly winds and a low of 11.

Muro is 17 degrees and completely saturated, with a bit of a breeze and an overnight temperature of 10.

And it’s 14 degrees and lashing down in Valldemossa with a low of 8, but at least the wind has dropped.