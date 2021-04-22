Red faced Palma police chiefs launched an investigation this morning amid reports that up to 20 police officers were involved in a party at Police HQ which lasted into the late hours and which broke coronaviris restrictions which the officers have been charged with enforcing.

The party is alleged to have taken place in the old canteen at the San Fernando Police HQ. Palma city council declined to make any comment while the investigation is taking place.

If the officers allegedly involved are found guilty they face a severe reprimand.