Farmer's Market, Alcudia.

Farmer's Market, Alcudia. archive photo.

22-04-2021Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s 20 degrees and cloudy in Palma with light winds, evening sunshine and a low of 8.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 20 degrees with moderate southerly winds and an overnight it will drop to 8.

The sun’s out in Ses Salines and it’s 20 degrees with a moderate easterly wind and a low of 7.

Muro is mostly sunny with a high of 19 degrees, moderate northeasterly winds and a low of 9.

It’s 16 degrees in Escorca with lots of sunshine, occasional clouds and a low of 6.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.