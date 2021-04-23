The weather for the last weekend in April is likely to be a bit unstable thanks to the arrival of Storm ‘Lola' according to María José Guerrero from the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with occasional clouds, moderate easterly winds, the possibility of a showers and daytime highs of 21º in Palma, 19 in Calvia and Santanyi and 21º in Soller. It will be warmer overnight with temperatures of 12º-15º.

Sunday will be overcast and raining in the morning, but it should cheer up in the afternoon with highs of 24º in Palma, 23º in Calvia, 21º in Artà and Pollensa. Overnight the temperature will hover around 8º-12º.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly sunny, partly cloudy and very windy, but it should stay dry.