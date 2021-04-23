With the easing of restrictions, more and more people will be planning holidays and weekend trips to catch up with family and friends or enjoy a long awaited break in the sunshine.

That’s sparked concern that airports could become a breeding ground for coronavirus infection, with passengers queueing up to check-in, have their documents checked and board planes.

Earlier this month, passengers were delayed for up to 6 hours at Heathrow Airport, because of the long queues at border control.

The UK is now considering dedicating one Heathrow terminal to arrivals from high risk countries, so that they don’t mix with people from areas arriving from low risk areas, to prevent contagion.

Palma’s Son Sant Joan Airport is always heaving with tourists from all over the world during the summer season, so perhaps the Balearic Government should think ahead to prevent problems in the future.