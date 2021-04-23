For the last few months the main priority has been to get people vaccinated against Covid-19, to stop the virus from spreading and Mallorca is spending millions on doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson to protect the population.

So why do people still have to spend hundreds of euros on PCR tests if they’ve had both jabs?

Anyone travelling between Mallorca and the UK must submit at least one PCR test in both directions and granted the vaccination programme is very slow here so it will take a while to get the population immunised, but people need to know if and when being fully vaccinated will rule out the need for PCRs.

Thousands and thousands of British tourists come to Balearic Islands on holiday, but the cost of PCR tests can double their expenses and for a large number of people that means a holiday in Mallorca is out of the question.

The British Government is reportedly looking for ways to cut the cost of PCR tests and if Mallorca did the same it could mean a huge difference in the Tourism Sector this summer.