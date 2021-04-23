It’s sunny and 23 degrees in Palma with light southeasterly winds, evening clouds and an overnight low of 8.

Calvia is overcast with strong easterly winds, a high of 22 and a low of 8 degrees.

That lovely morning sunshine in Felanitx will be blocked by clouds from lunchtime onwards, the winds will be fierce and the daytime temperature of 20 will drop to 11 degrees after dark.

Pollensa is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 21 degrees with mild winds and a low of 9.

It’s a cloudy Saturday in Deya with a high of 21 degrees, winds gusting at 30 kilometres an hour and an overnight temperature of 8.