All coronavirus outbreaks detected in the Balearic Islands occur in family or social gatherings and some are caused by people who have mild symptoms that they mistake for flu, according to Dr Javier Arranz, Spokesperson for the Regional Committee.

“People with flu symptoms, such as fever, muscle ache or extreme tiredness should not go to work, because they may have mild symptoms of coronavirus,” he said.

"Although the numbers are better, the virus has not disappeared, the Balearics reported 51 new Covid-19 infections on Friday and 38 of them were in Mallorca. The situation is now stable in all the Islands except Minorca, where cases are rising due to three localised outbreaks,” he said.

On Friday there were 38 patients on Covid wards and 20 others in intensive care. A total of 799 people have died from coronavirus in the Balearic Islands.

"When we talked about a slow de-escalation it shouldn’t surprise anyone and it will last until a large part of the population is vaccinated," said Dr Arranz.