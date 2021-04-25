Airlines are anticipating that the Balearics will recapture at least 60% of 2019 Spanish air traffic this summer.

They are currently engaged in promotional campaigns directed at the Spanish tourist market, which is the third largest behind Germany and the UK. Hotel capacity in the Balearics and interest in travelling to the islands are prompting airlines to increase their scheduling.

The low incidence rates in the Balearics are proving positive in provoking demand, and while the airlines do not expect a full recovery of 2019 passenger numbers, their scheduling is much in line with what it was in summer two years ago.

Prices are currently very reasonable, while flexibility in cancelling bookings is a significant incentive.