A 48-year-old domestic worker has been arrested by the National Police, accused of stealing jewellery worth more than 30,000 euros from her employer.

The woman has been charged with theft and fraud after stealing the jewellery as well as a phone and cash. She has also been accused of using a credit card stolen from her employer to make online purchases.

The police opened an investigation after the owner of a house in Palma's La Vileta reported the thefts. It was discovered that the woman had sold the jewellery to third parties. She had been working for the owner for 26 years. Trust in her was that great that she was recommended to other family members and to friends.