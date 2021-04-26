Here are today's minimum temperatures reported by the Met Office on the island.

Tmín (en ºC) hoy, en #Baleares#Mallorca

10 Alfàbia

11 Escorca

12 Lluc

13 Petra

13 Sineu

13 Pollença

14 Binissalem

14 Manacor

14 Llucmajor

14 Palma Univ

14 Campos

14 Porreres

14 Artà

14 Sta Maria

14 P.Pollença

14 Sa Pobla

15 C St Pere

15 S.Serverahttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/cmZit9Hqdy — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) April 26, 2021

It’s 22 degrees and mostly sunny in Palma with strong winds and a low of 13.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 22 degrees a bit of a breeze and a low of 12.

It’s sunny one minute, cloudy the next in Santanyi with a high of 23 degrees, winds gusting up to 40 kilometres an hour and an overnight temperature of 11.

Alcudia is 22 degrees and sunny with occasional clouds, light winds and a low of 12.

Deya is overcast with afternoon fog, scattered showers, strong winds and a low of 10.

Check below the weather forecast for the next few days.