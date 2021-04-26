Here are today's minimum temperatures reported by the Met Office on the island.
Tmín (en ºC) hoy, en #Baleares#Mallorca
10 Alfàbia
11 Escorca
12 Lluc
13 Petra
13 Sineu
13 Pollença
14 Binissalem
14 Manacor
14 Llucmajor
14 Palma Univ
14 Campos
14 Porreres
14 Artà
14 Sta Maria
14 P.Pollença
14 Sa Pobla
15 C St Pere
15 S.Serverahttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/cmZit9Hqdy
It’s 22 degrees and mostly sunny in Palma with strong winds and a low of 13.
Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 22 degrees a bit of a breeze and a low of 12.
It’s sunny one minute, cloudy the next in Santanyi with a high of 23 degrees, winds gusting up to 40 kilometres an hour and an overnight temperature of 11.
Alcudia is 22 degrees and sunny with occasional clouds, light winds and a low of 12.
Deya is overcast with afternoon fog, scattered showers, strong winds and a low of 10.
Check below the weather forecast for the next few days.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST
