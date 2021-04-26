Police detained man.

14-01-2021Jorge Zapata

The Spanish man, detained by police on Saturday, and accused of spreading the coronavirus amongst his friends, family and work colleagues has been sacked from his job at a Manacor bakers.

According to work colleagues he tested positive for the coronavirus but still went to work, joking with colleagues that he would infect them with the disease.

On one occasion he went to work with a very high temperature. The man, was detained by police on Saturday, but later released to undergo medical treatment.

It is believed that he may have infected up to 22 people with the disease.

