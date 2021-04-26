Weather forecast for the Balearic Islands for Tuesday, April 28

26-04-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Check out today's minimum temperatures on Mallorca reported by the Met office.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with morning showers a high of 21 degrees, and a low of 10.

Calvia is 20 degrees with light southerly winds and an overnight low of 9.

It’s sunny in Llucmajor with occasional clouds, a few showers here and there, a high of 23 falling and a low of 10 degrees .

Santa Margalida is 21 and sunny one minute, raining the next with an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.

It’s a foggy day in Valldemossa with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 8.

Check the forecast for the next few days.

Four day forecast on the Balearic Islands

