Check out today's minimum temperatures on Mallorca reported by the Met office.
6 Escorca
7 Alfàbia
8 Campos
9 Binissalem
10 Petra
10 Sta Maria
10 Campos, Salines
10 S.Servera
10 Calvià
10 Manacor
10 Llucmajor
10 Porreres
11 Sa Pobla
11 Aerop.Palma
11 Andratx
11 Sineu
11 Lluc
12 Santanyí
12 Muro
12 Portocolom
13 Banyalbufar
13 C St Pere
14 Llucmajor, Cap B.
14 P.Sóller
14 P.Palma
14 Pollença
14 Capdepera
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with morning showers a high of 21 degrees, and a low of 10.
Calvia is 20 degrees with light southerly winds and an overnight low of 9.
It’s sunny in Llucmajor with occasional clouds, a few showers here and there, a high of 23 falling and a low of 10 degrees .
Santa Margalida is 21 and sunny one minute, raining the next with an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.
It’s a foggy day in Valldemossa with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 8.
Check the forecast for the next few days.
