Check out today's minimum temperatures on Mallorca reported by the Met office.

Tmín (en ºC) hoy, en #Baleares#Mallorca

6 Escorca

7 Alfàbia

8 Campos

9 Binissalem

10 Petra

10 Sta Maria

10 Campos, Salines

10 S.Servera

10 Calvià

10 Manacor

10 Llucmajor

10 Porreres

11 Sa Pobla

11 Aerop.Palma

11 Andratx

11 Sineu

11 Lluc

12 Palma Univ

12 Artà

12 Santanyí

12 Muro

12 Portocolom

13 Banyalbufar

13 C St Pere

14 Llucmajor, Cap B.

14 P.Sóller

14 P.Palma

14 Pollença

14 Capdepera

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with morning showers a high of 21 degrees, and a low of 10.

Calvia is 20 degrees with light southerly winds and an overnight low of 9.

It’s sunny in Llucmajor with occasional clouds, a few showers here and there, a high of 23 falling and a low of 10 degrees .

Santa Margalida is 21 and sunny one minute, raining the next with an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.

It’s a foggy day in Valldemossa with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 8.

Check the forecast for the next few days.