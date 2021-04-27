The world’s largest Ketch sailing yacht is currently cruising round Mallorca and was last spotted moored off Palmanova.

The 86 m (282 ft) superyacht Aquijo was built in 2016 out of collaboration between two Dutch shipyards, Oceanco and Vitters and is owned by billionaire Kjell Inge Røkke, considered one of Norway’s richest businesspeople.

When he ordered the yacht, the owners’ brief called for a comfortable performing cruising yacht, suitable for long range world-wide sailing with long-time independence from shore.

Three key elements defined the design and build process of the project: safety, comfort and performance.

Finding the right balance between these three different, and sometimes contradicting, requirements was the most challenging part of the project.

German studio Dölker + Voges was responsible for her interior design, whilst Tripp Design Naval Architecture styled her exterior. The yacht comprises four decks and accommodates up to 12 guests across 17 cabins.

On-board, Aquijo offers space and amenities normally seen on motor yachts, comprising guest elevator, interior and exterior dining for up to 24 people, three outdoor bars and a beach club with steam room, sauna and ocean view Jacuzzi. The package of Aquijo’s toys and tenders includes and does not confine to 3 tender boats, 1 jet ski, 4 kayaks, 2 wakeboard, 3 water skis, 3 stand up paddle boards, 8 diving packs etc.

Featuring a mast of 90 metres, Aquijo boasts a maximum speed of 17.5 knots.

And, the vessel is available for charter from 450,000 euros per week during the winter season.

Kjell Inge Rokke owns nearly 67% of publicly traded Aker, a shipping and offshore drilling conglomerate.

He got his start selling fish off a boat in Seattle before returning to Norway where he built a fleet and a reputation as a ruthless corporate raider.

In 2016 Aker decreased its ties to the industry that made Rokke rich, selling a stake in fishing firm Havfisk to Leroy Seafood Group for $250 million

Rokke commissioned a nearly-600-foot yacht in 2017 that will spend part of its time on environmental research missions in partnership with WWF Norway.

Now recently finished, the yacht is able to accommodate up to 60 scientists and 30 crew during research expeditions.