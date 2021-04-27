Fancy a holiday in Mallorca during the autumn? The island has alot to offer. British holidaymakers are increasing booking their break for later rather than earlier as a result of all the travel uncertainty, according to British tour operators.
Thomas Cook said autumn bookings were up 50 percent on normal levels, while luxury tour operator Kuoni said customers were "holding out for October half term".
Greece and the Caribbean are among the most popular destinations.
British international travel is due to resume from 17 May under the government's roadmap to reopening, with plans for a "traffic-light" system categorising different countries.
However,the list of countries that Britons can travel to will not be known until nearer 17 May and will be subject to change.
This has prompted a surge in autumn holiday bookings, with breaks in September and October accounting for 30% of Thomas Cook's live bookings for the year. That is up 50% on what the group normally sees in these months.
