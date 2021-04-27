The Tuesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 57 new positive cases of coronavirus, seventeen more than in the Monday report, and with a test rate of 2.26% from 2,522 tests; the Monday test rate was 2,95% from 1,355 tests. There are 40 cases in Mallorca, nine in Minorca and eight in Ibiza.

Five more deaths have been confirmed; four of these relate to January and February. The total since the start of the pandemic is 820. There are 36 Covid patients on hospital wards in the Balearics, five fewer, but there are three more patients in intensive care units - fifteen in Mallorca (an increase of two), four in Ibiza (no change) and three in Minorca (up one).

Five more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 31 people have recovered. The health service in the Balearics is attending to a total of 934 people, an increase of 21. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 705, five more.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 is up from 61.42 to 62.99 in the Balearics and from 55.24 to 55.47 in Mallorca. The seven-day incidence is up from 30.28 to 31.32 in the Balearics and up from 26.34 to 27.57 in Mallorca.

On vaccination, 299,363 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 234,847 in Mallorca. There are 75,596 people who have received two doses in the Balearics; 61,263 in Mallorca.

The report for active cases in Mallorca's municipalities for April 27 shows increases in active cases in ten of the 53. Figures in brackets indicates changes from the report of April 26.

Palma 534 (-4)

Inca 65 (no change)

Manacor 61 (-3)

Marratxi 43 (-1)

Calvia 41 (-5)

Muro 33 (+1)

Llucmajor 30 (-1)

Alcudia 27 (+2)

Andratx 24 (+2)

Campos 22 (-2)

Pollensa 20 (no change)

Felanitx 19 (-3)

Binissalem 17 (+1)

Lloseta 15 (-1)

Sa Pobla 14 (no change)

Capdepera 13 (-1)

Santa Margalida 13 (+1)

Soller 12 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 9 (-2)

Selva 8 (+1)

Son Servera 8 (-1)

Bunyola 6 (+1)

Alaro 5 (no change)

Llubi 5 (+1)

Petra 5 (+1)

Santa Maria 5 (no change)

Santanyi 5 (-2)

Montuiri 4 (-1)

Porreres 4 (+1)

Sineu 4 (no change)

Arta 3 (no change)

Sencelles 3 (no change)

Consell 2 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 2 (no change)

Vilafranca 2 (no change)

Algaida 1 (no change)

Ariany 1 (no change)

Buger 1 (no change)

Campanet 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (-1)

Deya 1 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 1 (no change)

Ses Salines 1 (-1)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Esporles 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Valldemossa 0 (no change)