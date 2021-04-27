Early morning rain in Palma will clear away by lunchtime and it’ll be 22 degrees when the sun comes out with moderate southerly winds and a low of 11.

Calvia is 21 and overcast with afternoon sunshine, evening fog and an overnight temperature of 11.

It’s 21 degrees and lashing rain in Felanitx with evening mist and a low of 13.

Capdepera is cloudy, wet and breezy with a top temperature of 20 degrees falling to 13 after dark.

It’s a foggy start in Banyalbufar but there’s lots of sunshine later with a high of 19 and a low of 13 degrees.