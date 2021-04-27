Colònia de Sant Jordi, Mallorca.

Colònia de Sant Jordi, Mallorca.

24-04-2021Humphrey Carter

Early morning rain in Palma will clear away by lunchtime and it’ll be 22 degrees when the sun comes out with moderate southerly winds and a low of 11.

Calvia is 21 and overcast with afternoon sunshine, evening fog and an overnight temperature of 11.

It’s 21 degrees and lashing rain in Felanitx with evening mist and a low of 13.

Capdepera is cloudy, wet and breezy with a top temperature of 20 degrees falling to 13 after dark.

It’s a foggy start in Banyalbufar but there’s lots of sunshine later with a high of 19 and a low of 13 degrees.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.