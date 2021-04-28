DID YOU KNOW that if you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.



EXPERIENCED FILIPINO Couple looking for work. She excellent cook, fast ironing. He has drivers licence and award-winning Q.E.2 steward. 684-313157.



BRAMALL PAINTING AND DECORATING. Free quote, repairs, maintenance. Tel. 635-872756.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





JANE PUSHCHAIR and accessories, 70 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (has own car). Call 610-296076.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





SET OF 3 GLASS TOP Coffee Tables, 40 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





POLIGONO SON BUGADELLAS, Santa Ponsa. Industrial unit to let. Interior 477.80 m², Exterior 672.90 m², Offices 100 m². All services and amenities. Full licences. Tel. 610-846749.





LEGAL BUILD with Tourist Licence/ Cedula in Costitx. 14,700 m² land with great open- plan designed home and stone guest house with separate entrance. Mains electricity. Possibility to build a pool. 450,000 €. Ref. 9443. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





CAN PICAFORT: Lovely ground floor apartment with small private pool! Three bedrooms, one bathroom, terraces and parking space. 285,000 €. Ref. 9537. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



DO YOU WANT TO SELL you property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.



