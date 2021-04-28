Easter 2021 tourism in Mallorca

Mallorca hopeful of a tourist 'green listing' from the UK.

28-04-2021Teresa Ayuga

President Armengol will meet the British Ambassador, Hugh Elliott, on Thursday and will be asking that the UK's 'green list' for safe holiday travel is applied to the Balearics and even "island by island".

The Thursday meeting in Palma will be a follow-up to an online discussion on Tuesday about a joint strategy for tourist reactivation.

Ahead of the meeting, Armengol stressed on Wednesday that all the health indicators point to the Balearics being considered in a specific way by the UK and so independent of the data for the whole of Spain.

On the digital green certificate (aka vaccine passport), Armengol stated that the Balearics have offered to lead the pilot programme for its introduction. Spain's secretary of state for tourism, Fernando Valdés, has now suggested that there could be a pilot scheme in May, all previous forecasts having indicated early June.

