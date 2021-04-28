These are today's minimum temperatures registered on the island.
T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca
9 Escorca, Son Torrella
10 Serra d'Alfàbia
10 Escorca, Lluc
12 Pollença
13 Artà
13 Port de Pollença
13 Campos
13 Palma, Univ.
13 Petra
13 Muro
13 Son Servera
13 Sa Pobla
14 Binissalem
14 Campos, Salines
14 Santa Maria
14 Sineu
15 Calvià
15 Llucmajor
15 Manacor
15 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca
15 Banyalbufar
15 Colònia de Sant Pere
16 Porreres
16 Far de Capdepera
16 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
16 Santanyí
16 Andratx, Sant Elm
16 Sóller, Puerto
16 Portocolom
17 Palma, Portopí
Morning drizzle will clear away quickly in Palma, but it will be overcast most of the day with moderate winds and a high of 22 degrees dropping to 11 after dark.
It’s wet and windy in Calvia this morning, but there will be sunshine this afternoon, a high of 22 and a low of 12 degrees.
Santanyi is 22, cloudy and windy with scattered showers, afternoon sun and an overnight low of 11 degrees.
It’s dull and raining in Muro with a high of 25 degrees, barely any wind and a low of 12.
Puigpunyent is 21 degrees, partly sunny, partly cloudy and breezy and the temperature will drop to 12 when the sun goes down.
Below is the weather forecast for the next few days.
