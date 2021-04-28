These are today's minimum temperatures registered on the island.

T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca

9 Escorca, Son Torrella

10 Serra d'Alfàbia

10 Escorca, Lluc

12 Pollença

13 Artà

13 Port de Pollença

13 Campos

13 Palma, Univ.

13 Petra

13 Muro

13 Son Servera

13 Sa Pobla

14 Binissalem

14 Campos, Salines

14 Santa Maria

14 Sineu

15 Calvià pic.twitter.com/fVu4MJBKRb — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) April 29, 2021

15 Llucmajor

15 Manacor

15 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca

15 Banyalbufar

15 Colònia de Sant Pere

16 Porreres

16 Far de Capdepera

16 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

16 Santanyí

16 Andratx, Sant Elm

16 Sóller, Puerto

16 Portocolom

17 Palma, Portopíhttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) April 29, 2021

Morning drizzle will clear away quickly in Palma, but it will be overcast most of the day with moderate winds and a high of 22 degrees dropping to 11 after dark.

It’s wet and windy in Calvia this morning, but there will be sunshine this afternoon, a high of 22 and a low of 12 degrees.

Santanyi is 22, cloudy and windy with scattered showers, afternoon sun and an overnight low of 11 degrees.

It’s dull and raining in Muro with a high of 25 degrees, barely any wind and a low of 12.

Puigpunyent is 21 degrees, partly sunny, partly cloudy and breezy and the temperature will drop to 12 when the sun goes down.

Below is the weather forecast for the next few days.