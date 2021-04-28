Weather forecast for the Balearic Islands for Thursday, April 29

28-04-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

These are today's minimum temperatures registered on the island.

Morning drizzle will clear away quickly in Palma, but it will be overcast most of the day with moderate winds and a high of 22 degrees dropping to 11 after dark.

It’s wet and windy in Calvia this morning, but there will be sunshine this afternoon, a high of 22 and a low of 12 degrees.

Santanyi is 22, cloudy and windy with scattered showers, afternoon sun and an overnight low of 11 degrees.

It’s dull and raining in Muro with a high of 25 degrees, barely any wind and a low of 12.

Puigpunyent is 21 degrees, partly sunny, partly cloudy and breezy and the temperature will drop to 12 when the sun goes down.

Below is the weather forecast for the next few days.

Four day forecast on the Balearic Islands

