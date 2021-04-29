The British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliot, said today that the Balearics request that the islands be given special consideration independent of the Covid situation in the rest of Spain when the “green traffic light” if given for the reopening to British tourism is “well founded”.

Elliot said that the Balearics and the UK share common interests but he is unable to provide any guarantees that the region will finally receive differential treatment. “I can not say more,” he stressed.

Emerging from a meeting with the president of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol, Elliot recognised that the Balearics is well positioned for when the United Kingdom gives the all clear for foreign travel from May 17.

